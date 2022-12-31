Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.75 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00015094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $67.75 million and approximately $485,345.30 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51224582 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $491,602.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

