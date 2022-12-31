Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Genenta Science Stock Down 6.5 %
GNTA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.
About Genenta Science
