Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Genenta Science Stock Down 6.5 %

GNTA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

