General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

