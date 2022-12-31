Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Geron Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.78. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. On average, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 66.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

