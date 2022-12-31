Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

