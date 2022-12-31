Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

GMRE stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

