Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 49.3% in December

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

