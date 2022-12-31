Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 37.3% in December

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAX opened at $25.60 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,329,000.

