Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Cut by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 76,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,590. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

