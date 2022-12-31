GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNNDY. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.05. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

