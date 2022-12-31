Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gogo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 636,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $105.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

