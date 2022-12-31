Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,026,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 2,908,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.5 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF remained flat at $1.23 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
About Gold Road Resources
