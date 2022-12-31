Governance OHM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,495.78 or 0.15054833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $202,187.40 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461701 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.83 or 0.02975850 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.82 or 0.29544168 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
