Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 50,265 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of AxoGen worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.98 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at $352,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Profile

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.