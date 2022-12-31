Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 26,734 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,373,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $67.86 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.