Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $221,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $4,549,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $366.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

