Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.1 %

SBCF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.