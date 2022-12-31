Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,252 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KALU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

