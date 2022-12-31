Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 372 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,193 over the last 90 days. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.