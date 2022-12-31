Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 52,813 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,813 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 498.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.49 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

