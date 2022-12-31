Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,085 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

