Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

