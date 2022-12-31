Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.33

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.33 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 152.40 ($1.84). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,641,603 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.31.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

