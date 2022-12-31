Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $892,401.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00420399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00888341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00584596 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00249207 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

