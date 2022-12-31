Grin (GRIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $892,599.14

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Grin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $892,599.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,583.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00424162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00890857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00095418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00587053 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00250990 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.