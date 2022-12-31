Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 197.8% in December

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the November 30th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 5,413,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,947.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 125,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,947.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,137 shares of company stock valued at $395,995 in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

