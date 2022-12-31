Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

