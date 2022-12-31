Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $21.53 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,409,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,213,000 after acquiring an additional 434,302 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $74.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

