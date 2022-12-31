Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,926 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after buying an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

