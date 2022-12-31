Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 20,612 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

