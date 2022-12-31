Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 8,435 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

EOG stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

