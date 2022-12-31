Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

NYSE:TSM opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

