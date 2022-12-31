Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 466 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

