Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GURE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 4,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808. The company has a market cap of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.