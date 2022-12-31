Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

