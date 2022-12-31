Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $125.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

