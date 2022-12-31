Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.10. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

