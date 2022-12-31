Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.35 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

