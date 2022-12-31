Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of HHULY stock opened at 6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.11 and its 200 day moving average is 6.38. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of 5.80 and a 12 month high of 12.12.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
