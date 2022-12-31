Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 5,777,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $42,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

