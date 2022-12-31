Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Up 141.0% in December

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLF opened at $14.88 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

