HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02577224 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $987,362.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

