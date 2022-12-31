Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hibbett Trading Down 2.0 %
HIBB opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.