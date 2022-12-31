holoride Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and $37,437.32 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.83 or 0.07215981 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00065429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0358008 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $42,953.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.