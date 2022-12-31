holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.40 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. holoride has a market cap of $17.40 million and $42,147.58 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.07 or 0.07242916 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00031207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00056170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007581 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0358008 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $42,953.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

