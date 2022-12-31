Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.