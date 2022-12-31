Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $97,893.55 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

