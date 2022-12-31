Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $234.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.