Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,454,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 738,231 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,985,000 after buying an additional 468,316 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.