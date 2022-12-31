Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.75-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $512.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average is $500.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

